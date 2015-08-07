** State run Bharat Heavy Electricals falls 8 pct after its June-quarter profit declined by 82.5 percent

** Stock poised for biggest single day fall since Feb. 2015

** BHEL's results raise fresh doubts over much anticipated recovery in capex, earnings

** Earlier Larsen and Toubro posted a 37 percent slide in Q1 profits

** L&T earlier said an improved fiscal deficit and lower interest rates should eventually support business, but that the investment climate remained subdued because of "global uncertainties and unhurried pace of reforms in India"

** Private sector capex yet to pick up following the post-2009 clampdown as India Inc shelved spending plans to battle stretched balance sheets and an economic slowdown

** Slower than expected recovery would also imply higher stress and bad loans at banks (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)