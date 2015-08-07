Aug 7 Shenzhen Shenxin Taifeng Group Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Digital China's I.T. distributing business for 4.01 billion yuan ($645.87 million)

* Says aims to raise 2.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SYRxv5

