Aug 7 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 6.5 billion yuan ($1.05 billion)in private placement of shares, investors include The Dairy Farm

* Says signs stratefic agreement with JD.com's e-commerce unit on retail finance business

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JQJScm; bit.ly/1gPfqUU; bit.ly/1Edpjk8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)