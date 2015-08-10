BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Nomura downgrades Cummins India to "reduce' from "" citing expensive valuations
** Stock trades at 38x of 1-year forward earnings vs 34.65x of rivals - Eikon data
** Most analysts however remain bullish citing company raising guidance of exports to 10-15 pct growth vs 0 to 5 pct earlier in a conference call
** Also company has posted strong earnings compared to larger Indian rivals like BHEL, Larsen & Toubro
** Also, Modi's "Make in India" amid China slowdown bodes well for MNC capex plays
** Stock up 16 pct in last two sessions after April-June results
** Nomura says demand uptick in powergen segment is driven by realty and it is concerned on its sustainability
** Real estate contributes nearly 10 pct to overall revenue - Analysts
** Stock has 21 buy, 5 hold and 10 sell ratings - Eikon data
