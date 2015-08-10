** Nomura downgrades Cummins India to "reduce' from "" citing expensive valuations

** Stock trades at 38x of 1-year forward earnings vs 34.65x of rivals - Eikon data

** Most analysts however remain bullish citing company raising guidance of exports to 10-15 pct growth vs 0 to 5 pct earlier in a conference call

** Also company has posted strong earnings compared to larger Indian rivals like BHEL, Larsen & Toubro

** Also, Modi's "Make in India" amid China slowdown bodes well for MNC capex plays

** Stock up 16 pct in last two sessions after April-June results

** Nomura says demand uptick in powergen segment is driven by realty and it is concerned on its sustainability

** Real estate contributes nearly 10 pct to overall revenue - Analysts

** Stock has 21 buy, 5 hold and 10 sell ratings - Eikon data

