** Divi's Laboratories up 7.2 percent; Heads towards its biggest single day gain since Nov 2013

** Top gainer among BSE 'A' group stocks

** April-June profit beats analysts estimates; grows 45 pct to 2.4 bln rupees

** Benefits of second unit in DSN SEZ and the one planned at Kakinada to keep revenues strong in the coming quarters - Analysts

