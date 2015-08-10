BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Divi's Laboratories up 7.2 percent; Heads towards its biggest single day gain since Nov 2013
** Top gainer among BSE 'A' group stocks
** April-June profit beats analysts estimates; grows 45 pct to 2.4 bln rupees
** Benefits of second unit in DSN SEZ and the one planned at Kakinada to keep revenues strong in the coming quarters - Analysts
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday