** Tata Motors stock recovers after earlier falling as much as 2.5 pct

** Q1 profit nearly halves; cuts sales, production targets for Jaguar Land Rover in China

** Analysts trim estimates but keep "buy" rating saying China related weakness looks largely discounted and valuations remain supportive

** Valuation: Nearly 3x of FY17 EV/EBITDA for unit JLRand 10x for FY17 earnings for India business - Analysts

** Operating leverage, rather than pricing, was the reason for weak profitability, implying margins could potentially improve as production of the new models ramp up - Jefferies

** Given the sharp fall in the stock in the past few months, it is factoring in China negatives but ignoring positive response to recent launches and strong product cycle - Credit Suisse

** Stock has 40 buy, 3 hold, 2 sell ratings - Eikon data

