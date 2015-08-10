BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Tata Motors stock recovers after earlier falling as much as 2.5 pct
** Q1 profit nearly halves; cuts sales, production targets for Jaguar Land Rover in China
** Analysts trim estimates but keep "buy" rating saying China related weakness looks largely discounted and valuations remain supportive
** Valuation: Nearly 3x of FY17 EV/EBITDA for unit JLRand 10x for FY17 earnings for India business - Analysts
** Operating leverage, rather than pricing, was the reason for weak profitability, implying margins could potentially improve as production of the new models ramp up - Jefferies
** Given the sharp fall in the stock in the past few months, it is factoring in China negatives but ignoring positive response to recent launches and strong product cycle - Credit Suisse
** Stock has 40 buy, 3 hold, 2 sell ratings - Eikon data
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday