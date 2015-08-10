China's tech money heads for Israel as US welcome wanes
* Chinese investment in Israel jumps more than tenfold in 2016
Aug 10 Shandong Xingmin Wheel Co Ltd
* Says board approves to acquire 51 percent stake in Wuhan Intest Electronic Technology for 281.9 million yuan ($45.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1grtnHG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Chinese investment in Israel jumps more than tenfold in 2016
* Says it appoints Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC,effective June 28