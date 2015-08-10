(Adds company forecast) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Nextgen Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 567 mln 489 mln 2.40 - 3.00

(+11.5 pct) Operating loss 96 mln loss 50 mln 50 mln - 240 mln Recurring loss 97 mln loss 52 mln 40 mln - 230 mln Net loss 98 mln loss 58 mln 30 mln - 170 mln EPS loss 50.16 yen loss 29.84 yen 15.28 yen - 86.58 yen Ann Div NIL -Q2 div NIL -Q3 div NIL -Q4 div NIL NOTE - Nextgen Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.