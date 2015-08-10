BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Gujarat State Petronet shares rise as much as 13 pct; touches lifetime high
** Reports net profit 1.13 bln rupees vs 850 mln rupees year ago for the quarter ended June
** Profit up on higher than expected volumes and lower depreciation and interest charges: analysts
** Expect an upward revision in GSPL's regulated tariffs based on recently released draft amendment to tariff regulations: analysts
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday