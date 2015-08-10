** Gujarat State Petronet shares rise as much as 13 pct; touches lifetime high

** Reports net profit 1.13 bln rupees vs 850 mln rupees year ago for the quarter ended June

** Profit up on higher than expected volumes and lower depreciation and interest charges: analysts

** Expect an upward revision in GSPL's regulated tariffs based on recently released draft amendment to tariff regulations: analysts

