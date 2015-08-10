Aug 10 China TransInfo Technology Co Ltd

* Says adjusts shares private placement plan, to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan ($289.92 million) to fund transport information services and operations project

* Says shares have resumed trading on Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WbQ17G; bit.ly/1KcWJBp

