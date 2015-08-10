** Godrej Properties Ltd stock jumps 9.9 pct; marks its highest intraday level since December 2012

** The company is in talks with Abbott India to sell office space in its BKC project, a source directly involved in the deal tells Reuters

** Media reports suggest Abbott India will pay 9.5 bln rupees for space in its BKC project (bit.ly/1gWhrP2)

** A Godrej Properties official says, "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market speculation."

** An Abbott India spokesman did not immediately offer any comments

** Faster monetisation of BKC project will ease cash flow concerns and may remove debt's overhang on stock - Analysts

** The company's net debt increased by 10.6 billion rupees in nearly 12 months till March - Eikon data

** Company currently has 0.7 mln sq ft of unsold inventory in its BKC project which could fetch 18-20 bln rupees - IDFC

** Stock has 8 'buy', 3 'hold' and 6 'sell' ratings - Eikon data

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)