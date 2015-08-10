BRIEF-Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3 pct convertible senior notes
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
Aug 10 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says plans strategic agreement with Alibaba Group Holding
* Says plans to acquire up to 27.8 million shares in Alibaba's share private placement at $81.51 per share
* Says plans to raise up to 29.3 billion yuan ($4.72 billion)in private placement of shares in which Alibaba's unit will invest 28.3 billion yuan
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wc5BjV; bit.ly/1ISxLX0; bit.ly/1MflDou; bit.ly/1MflFwF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.