BRIEF-Panasonic Carbon India recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjJxwc Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Adani Power Ltd
* June-quarter consol net loss 4.18 billion rupees
* Says June-quarter consol total income 59.14 billion rupees versus 52.25 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Pg7p6N Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjJxwc Further company coverage:
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share