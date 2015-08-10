BRIEF-Megalogic Technology reports qtrly profit for period attributable HK$3.5 mln
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000
Aug 10 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs MOU with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: