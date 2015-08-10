BRIEF-Golden Eagle International Trading buys 18.8 pct stake in Toebox Korea
* Says Golden Eagle International Trading has acquired 18.8 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 18.8 percent from 0
Aug 10 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Aug 11 pending announcement
* Macquarie beats rival group led by Hastings Funds Management