BRIEF-Megalogic Technology reports qtrly profit for period attributable HK$3.5 mln
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000
Aug 10 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says units signs sales contract to supply cellphones worth 900 million yuan ($144.94 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 700 million yuan bonds
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 11
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: