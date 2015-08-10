Aug 10 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says units signs sales contract to supply cellphones worth 900 million yuan ($144.94 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 700 million yuan bonds

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 11

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)