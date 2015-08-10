BRIEF-Vital Healthcare Property Trust posts 9-mth net profit of NZ$83.4 mln
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
Aug 10 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to issue 800 million yuan ($128.84 million) bonds
* Entered into a conditional partnership with acurity health group