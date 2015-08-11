BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
(Corrects link in 3rd bullet point)
** Jindal Steel And Power gains 4.8 pct, adding to Monday's 4.5 pct rise
** Stock is top gainer on BSE 'A' group stocks
** India's third round of coal block auctions for non-power use begins later in the day (bit.ly/1gv2dzJ)
** Company is technically qualified for Bhaskarpara, Chitarpur and Jamkhani coal blocks in auction - Analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday