** Jindal Steel And Power gains 4.8 pct, adding to Monday's 4.5 pct rise

** Stock is top gainer on BSE 'A' group stocks

** India's third round of coal block auctions for non-power use begins later in the day (bit.ly/1gv2dzJ)

** Company is technically qualified for Bhaskarpara, Chitarpur and Jamkhani coal blocks in auction - Analysts