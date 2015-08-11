** State owned enterprises (SOEs), inexpensive and under-owned, will benefit from government reforms and the coming growth cycle: Morgan Stanley

** Bank's call on state-owned companies is in contrast to traditional wisdom of avoiding such companies due to inefficiencies and constant government intervention

** Morgan Stanley says SOE stocks could be about 30 pct undervalued

** BSE's sub index for state-run companies has a P/E of 11.8x compared with 19.37x for the benchmark BSE index - Eikon data

** Adds earnings and ROE outlook for state-run stocks further boosted by the base effect with both at all-time lows

** SOEs have a cash balance of around $60 bln and could be the flag bearer of the next capex cycle

** Morgan Stanley favourites include Coal India, Power Grid, BPCL, NTPC and ONGC

