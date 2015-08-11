BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
Aug 4 ** Shares in Uttam Galva Steels Ltd surge as much as 16.2 pct
** Heads towards biggest single day gain since Jan.2013
** Company's unit Shree Uttam Steel & Power and POSCO to set up an integrated steel plant under a JV
** The proposed JV plans to set up 3 mtpa integrated steel plant at Satarda in Maharashtra in two phases
(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday