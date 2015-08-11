Aug 4 ** Shares in Uttam Galva Steels Ltd surge as much as 16.2 pct

** Heads towards biggest single day gain since Jan.2013

** Company's unit Shree Uttam Steel & Power and POSCO to set up an integrated steel plant under a JV

** The proposed JV plans to set up 3 mtpa integrated steel plant at Satarda in Maharashtra in two phases

