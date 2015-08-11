** Key managerial appointments spur hopes of a rally in Allcargo Logistics, India's cheapest logistic stock

** Company appoints Prakash Tulsiani, former MD of Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) as COO and Martin Mueller former consultant with McKinsey & Co as the chief commercial & strategy officer - company's website shows

** GPPL is owned by APM Terminals, the third largest terminal operator globally and a part of The Maersk Group

** Investors are hopeful new appointments would lead to higher growth, new revenue streams and better operating profits

** Allcargo Logistics is currently trading at 1-year forward earnings of 13x vs 20x for Gateway Distriparks and 27.5x for Container Corp of India - Eikon data

(bit.ly/1UA1Gvp)

** Stock rallies on key appointments have earlier played out in Britannia Industries, Pidilite Industries

** Britannia's shares have more than doubled since the appointment of Varun Berry as MD

** Allcargo's valuation also provide comfort if in case national sales tax reforms get delayed (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)