BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Key managerial appointments spur hopes of a rally in Allcargo Logistics, India's cheapest logistic stock
** Company appoints Prakash Tulsiani, former MD of Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) as COO and Martin Mueller former consultant with McKinsey & Co as the chief commercial & strategy officer - company's website shows
** GPPL is owned by APM Terminals, the third largest terminal operator globally and a part of The Maersk Group
** Investors are hopeful new appointments would lead to higher growth, new revenue streams and better operating profits
** Allcargo Logistics is currently trading at 1-year forward earnings of 13x vs 20x for Gateway Distriparks and 27.5x for Container Corp of India - Eikon data
** Stock rallies on key appointments have earlier played out in Britannia Industries, Pidilite Industries
** Britannia's shares have more than doubled since the appointment of Varun Berry as MD
** Allcargo's valuation also provide comfort if in case national sales tax reforms get delayed (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday