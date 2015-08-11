** Biocon unit Syngene's nearly $1 bln market cap after listing may have a positive effect on closest peer WuXi PharmaTech in United States

** Syngene gains as much as 26 pct vs listing price of 250 rupees per share

** Syngene post-listing trades at 26x of 1-year forward earnings, while WuXi is available at 22.6x - analysts

** In India, Syngene would be compared with Divi's Lab , trading at a P/E of 24x, after two years if it starts contract manufacturing - analysts

** The issue was more than 32x oversubscribed, including 51x in the qualified institutional buyers segment and 90x in the non-institutional segment

** Separately, Biocon said earlier it may demerge Syngene in long run (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)