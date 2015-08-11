BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
(Corrects to QoQ from YoY in third bullet point)
** State Bank of India shares falls 3.4 pct; also weighs on other state run banks - Punjab National Bank falls 3.1 pct, Bank of Baroda down 3 pct
** April-June net interest income and fresh slippages disappoint - Analysts
** June-quarter standalone net interest income contracted by 6.7 pct QoQ to 137.32 bln rupees in April-June - Reuters calculations
** Fresh slippages have come around 73 bln rupees - Media reports
** Standalone net bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.24 percent from 2.12 pct QoQ
** SBI's Q1 net profit however rose by 10 pct beating estimates
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday