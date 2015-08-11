(Corrects to QoQ from YoY in third bullet point)

** State Bank of India shares falls 3.4 pct; also weighs on other state run banks - Punjab National Bank falls 3.1 pct, Bank of Baroda down 3 pct

** April-June net interest income and fresh slippages disappoint - Analysts

** June-quarter standalone net interest income contracted by 6.7 pct QoQ to 137.32 bln rupees in April-June - Reuters calculations

** Fresh slippages have come around 73 bln rupees - Media reports

** Standalone net bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.24 percent from 2.12 pct QoQ

** SBI's Q1 net profit however rose by 10 pct beating estimates

