Aug 11 Thaihot Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 33.5 percent y/y at 566.1 million yuan ($89.57 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan bonds in private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IVyiYm; bit.ly/1MZW5NL

($1 = 6.3200 Chinese yuan renminbi)