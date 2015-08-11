BRIEF-Bahrain's Takaful International Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2r43uUM) Further company coverage: )
Aug 11 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 33.5 percent y/y at 566.1 million yuan ($89.57 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IVyiYm; bit.ly/1MZW5NL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2r43uUM) Further company coverage: )
* Says both boards recommend acceptance of detailed voluntary public takeover offer by Bain Capital and Cinven