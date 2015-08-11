** Cruise operator Carnival and Merlin, the
world's second largest theme park operator behind Walt Disney,
down 1-2 pct as companies seen likely to be hurt by a weaker
Chinese yuan currency
** Tour co Thomas Cook, in which China's Fosun
International owns a 5 pct stake, also down 0.4 pct
** Traders say China news is having a sentimental impact on
stocks
** Spending by Chinese tourists, the biggest buyers of
luxury goods, jumped 67 pct in Q1, VAT refund company Global
Blue said in a report
** China devalued its currency on Tuesday after a run of
poor economic data
** Sectors exposed to China - the world's biggest metals
consumer and a big market for automobiles, luxury goods, oils
and industrial goods - were worst hit
** According to the British Hospitality Association, China
will be the largest outbound tourism economy in the world by
2023
