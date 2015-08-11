BRIEF-CIM Financial Services reports HY pre-tax profit 203.6 mln rupees
* HY ended March 2017 net interest income 330.7 million rupees versus 254.3 million rupees year ago
Aug 11 Chengdu Hi-tech Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell two property units for 246.5 million yuan ($38.98 million)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNS MORTGAGE LOAN FOR 508,000 EUROS WITH BANCO SABADELL