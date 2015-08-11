BRIEF-Zhejiang Orient Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
Aug 11 China Security & Fire Co Ltd
* Says unit signs smart building contract worth 112 million yuan ($17.71 million)
* Says unit plans to acquire property assets in Hong Kong worth HK$250.2 million ($32.26 million) from Guardforce Group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IBWSjZ; bit.ly/1NniEsJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
