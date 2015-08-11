BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
Aug 11 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
* Q1 net sales 517.20 billion rupees
* Q1 net profit 15.88 billion rupees
* Says average GRM in Q1 was $8.56/bbl versus $2.04/bbl year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aman Shah)
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd