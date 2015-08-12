BRIEF-Tata Motors April global wholesales falls 9 pct
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80m REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** August: Navkar Logistics (India) - $100 mln IPO. Axis, Edelweiss, SBI Capital
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3bn SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, May 10 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd plans to launch a qualified institutional placement of shares to raise about 56 billion rupees ($867 million) as early as this week, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the plans.