BRIEF-Tata Motors April global wholesales falls 9 pct
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016
- Source link: (bit.ly/1KgUey1)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016
MUMBAI, May 10 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd plans to launch a qualified institutional placement of shares to raise about 56 billion rupees ($867 million) as early as this week, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the plans.