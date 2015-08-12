BRIEF-Tropical Paradise declare dividends
* Says declared final dividend of 0.0702 rupees per no par value ordinary share and 16.00 rupees per preference share in respect financial year ending 30 june 2017
Aug 12 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N8VSXv
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says declared final dividend of 0.0702 rupees per no par value ordinary share and 16.00 rupees per preference share in respect financial year ending 30 june 2017
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group turnover 539.6 million rupees versus 484.8 million rupees year ago