** Exporters top gainers among Indian stocks, rising for a second day after the rupee falls to its lowest since September 2013 crisis on yuan devaluation

** Indian equities have started pricing in further devaluation of yuan and thereby better realisations for export driven companies - analysts

** Also, Credit Suisse says the risk of more capital outflows is higher since China share market expects further currency devaluations

** Infosys gains 1.9 pct, Tata Consultancy Services up 0.8 pct and Tech Mahindra rises 0.9 pct

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 2.3 pct, Divi's Laboratories rises 2.3 pct while Cadila Healthcare is up 1 pct