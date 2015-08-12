BRIEF-India's Elantas Beck India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 149.6 million rupees versus profit 134.9 million rupees year ago
** Exporters top gainers among Indian stocks, rising for a second day after the rupee falls to its lowest since September 2013 crisis on yuan devaluation
** Indian equities have started pricing in further devaluation of yuan and thereby better realisations for export driven companies - analysts
** Also, Credit Suisse says the risk of more capital outflows is higher since China share market expects further currency devaluations
** Infosys gains 1.9 pct, Tata Consultancy Services up 0.8 pct and Tech Mahindra rises 0.9 pct
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 2.3 pct, Divi's Laboratories rises 2.3 pct while Cadila Healthcare is up 1 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 26.4 million rupees versus profit 23.9 million rupees year ago