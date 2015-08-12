BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises 2.8 pct
** QoQ improvement in April-June operating performance and management commentary is encouraging - IDFC
** Adjusted for one-off charges June-quarter EBIDTA came in around 18.3 bln rupees, largely inline with estimates - Analysts
** April-June net profit falls to 4.79 bln rupees for April-June qtr from 12.05 bln rupees a year earlier
** Weakness in net profit growth due to integration of Ranbaxy operations is temporary: analyst
** Sun Pharma bought Ranbaxy in March in an all-stock deal worth $3.2 bln last year
(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday