** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises 2.8 pct

** QoQ improvement in April-June operating performance and management commentary is encouraging - IDFC

** Adjusted for one-off charges June-quarter EBIDTA came in around 18.3 bln rupees, largely inline with estimates - Analysts

** April-June net profit falls to 4.79 bln rupees for April-June qtr from 12.05 bln rupees a year earlier

** Weakness in net profit growth due to integration of Ranbaxy operations is temporary: analyst

** Sun Pharma bought Ranbaxy in March in an all-stock deal worth $3.2 bln last year

(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)