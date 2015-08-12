BUZZ-India's IDBI Bank falls; cenbank starts 'corrective action' over bad loans
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
** Oil refiners lead declines on worries that gross refining margins (GRM) and inventory gains will come off in July-Sept
** Also, April-June results were influenced by inventory gains but a 23 pct slump in benchmark Brent QTD means less likelihood of such gains in Sept-quarter
** Indian Oil Corp down 5.5 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp falls 4.8 pct while Bharat Petroleum Corp down 4 pct
** HPCL's June-qtr GRM came at $8.56/barrel. Indian Oil Corp and BPCL are due to post earnings in next few days (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, fall as much as 3.4 pct