** Rajesh Exports jumps as much as 8.9 pct to mark all-time high of 593.9 rupees per share; stock up 313.2 pct YTD

** Gold gained for a fifth session in a row on Wednesday to trade near a three-week high, benefiting from weaker equities after China's devaluation of the yuan

** Optimism also seen ahead of its quarterly results on Thursday

** Company bought world's largest gold refiner Valcambi for $400 mln earlier

** India's jewellery exports can quintuple to $40 bln if controls tightened

(RM: shlipa.murthy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)