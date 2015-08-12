BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Rajesh Exports jumps as much as 8.9 pct to mark all-time high of 593.9 rupees per share; stock up 313.2 pct YTD
** Gold gained for a fifth session in a row on Wednesday to trade near a three-week high, benefiting from weaker equities after China's devaluation of the yuan
** Optimism also seen ahead of its quarterly results on Thursday
** Company bought world's largest gold refiner Valcambi for $400 mln earlier
** India's jewellery exports can quintuple to $40 bln if controls tightened
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday