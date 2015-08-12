** Slump in earnings of capital goods makers coupled with slow property market is raising fresh red flags over much anticipated recovery in capex

** Larsen and Toubro posted a 37 pct slide in Q1 profit while Bharat Heavy Electricals June-quarter profit declined by 82.5 pct

** June quarter data shows new property launches up only 1 pct YoY while prices rose only by 3 pct YoY - CLSA

** The real estate market accounts for 23% of total capex and a slowdown here is almost as important as the government capex increase - CLSA

** State-run companies with a cash balance of around $60 bln are seen as flag bearer of the next capex cycle - Morgan Stanley

** Private sector capex yet to pick up following the post-2009 clampdown as India Inc shelved spending plans to battle stretched balance sheets and an economic slowdown

** Sentiment indicators have moderated amid parliament logjam; capex led recovery hopes may disappoint - UBS

