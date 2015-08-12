BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Slump in earnings of capital goods makers coupled with slow property market is raising fresh red flags over much anticipated recovery in capex
** Larsen and Toubro posted a 37 pct slide in Q1 profit while Bharat Heavy Electricals June-quarter profit declined by 82.5 pct
** June quarter data shows new property launches up only 1 pct YoY while prices rose only by 3 pct YoY - CLSA
** The real estate market accounts for 23% of total capex and a slowdown here is almost as important as the government capex increase - CLSA
** State-run companies with a cash balance of around $60 bln are seen as flag bearer of the next capex cycle - Morgan Stanley
** Private sector capex yet to pick up following the post-2009 clampdown as India Inc shelved spending plans to battle stretched balance sheets and an economic slowdown
** Sentiment indicators have moderated amid parliament logjam; capex led recovery hopes may disappoint - UBS
** India stocks: walking a fine line as bears sniff an opportunity (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday