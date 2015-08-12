(Adds company forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters)- D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 27 mln 50 mln - 80 mln Operating loss 154 mln loss 141 mln loss 249 mln - loss 219 mln Recurring loss 153 mln loss 139 mln loss 246 mln - loss 216 mln Net loss 154 mln loss 140 mln loss 247 mln - loss 217 mln EPS loss 6.78 yen loss 6.18 yen loss 10.88 yen - loss 9.56 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on