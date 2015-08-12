BRIEF-India's Themis Medicare March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 26.4 million rupees versus profit 23.9 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 Shrenuj and company ltd - june-qtr net profit 20.9 mln rupees vs 52.7 mln rupees last yr Shrenuj and company ltd - june-qtr net sales 5.37 bln rupees vs 5.83 bln rupees last yr (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)
* March quarter net profit 132.7 million rupees versus profit 144.1 million rupees year ago