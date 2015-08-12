BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** NMDC falls as much as 4.6 percent; marking its lowest level since August 2013
** April-June earnings fall 47 pct
** Falling iron ore prices have been weighing on the performance of the company
** The iron ore futures contract traded on China's Dalian exchange down 22 pct YTD
** Pricing pressure is unlikely to relent, as domestic merchant ore supply will not outpace demand till domestic steel production picks up which is 12-15 months away - IDFC (RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday