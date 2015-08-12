** NMDC falls as much as 4.6 percent; marking its lowest level since August 2013

** April-June earnings fall 47 pct

** Falling iron ore prices have been weighing on the performance of the company

** The iron ore futures contract traded on China's Dalian exchange down 22 pct YTD

** Pricing pressure is unlikely to relent, as domestic merchant ore supply will not outpace demand till domestic steel production picks up which is 12-15 months away - IDFC