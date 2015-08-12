Aug 12 Soochow Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.11 billion) subordinated debentures

* Says H1 net profit up 426.0 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PkcieV; bit.ly/1WhI8hl Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)