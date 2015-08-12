** If China's long-term policy is "competitive devaluation" then it is bad news for India, says Ritesh Jain, chief investment officer at Tata Asset Management Ltd

** Says in a weak global economy, it will take a lot more than a 1.9 pct devaluation to jump-start sagging Chinese exports

** Adds a cheaper yuan will increase competition from cheaper Chinese exports to India and the rest of the world in an already muted industrial activity scenario

** Weakness in capital goods and property market denting India's capex recovery

** Especially in the metal sector, this means even higher imports from China in an industry already reeling from low capacity utilisation levels and high debt, Jain says

** May also have dominion effect on the already weak asset quality of the lenders, especially public sector banks as most of them have high exposure to the commodity sector

** China lets yuan fall further, fuels fears of currency war

** This sudden macro development also complicates matters for the RBI governor as far as interest rates are concerned

