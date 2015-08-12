BRIEF-Orient Tradelink appoints Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO
* Says appointment of Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** If China's long-term policy is "competitive devaluation" then it is bad news for India, says Ritesh Jain, chief investment officer at Tata Asset Management Ltd
** Says in a weak global economy, it will take a lot more than a 1.9 pct devaluation to jump-start sagging Chinese exports
** Adds a cheaper yuan will increase competition from cheaper Chinese exports to India and the rest of the world in an already muted industrial activity scenario
** Weakness in capital goods and property market denting India's capex recovery
** Especially in the metal sector, this means even higher imports from China in an industry already reeling from low capacity utilisation levels and high debt, Jain says
** May also have dominion effect on the already weak asset quality of the lenders, especially public sector banks as most of them have high exposure to the commodity sector
** China lets yuan fall further, fuels fears of currency war
** This sudden macro development also complicates matters for the RBI governor as far as interest rates are concerned
** India stocks: walking a fine line as bears sniff an opportunity (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says appointment of Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 149.6 million rupees versus profit 134.9 million rupees year ago