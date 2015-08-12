BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Ashok Leyland shares recover 3 pct from intraday low after April-June earning beat estimates
** June-quarter net profit 1.59 bln rupees vs loss 479.5 mln rupees year ago on higher than expected margins
** EBITDA margins at 10.1 pct came ahead of estimates but were driven by inventory related adjustments in raw material cost - Analysts
** Change in inventories has a credit of 2.47 bln rupees in April-June compared to a credit of 1.72 mln in same quarter of last year - company filing (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday