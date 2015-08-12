** Ashok Leyland shares recover 3 pct from intraday low after April-June earning beat estimates

** June-quarter net profit 1.59 bln rupees vs loss 479.5 mln rupees year ago on higher than expected margins

** EBITDA margins at 10.1 pct came ahead of estimates but were driven by inventory related adjustments in raw material cost - Analysts

** Change in inventories has a credit of 2.47 bln rupees in April-June compared to a credit of 1.72 mln in same quarter of last year - company filing (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)