Aug 12 Royal Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 60 percent stake in an online network firm for 180 million yuan ($28.19 million), shares to resume trading on Aug 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N2t1VV; bit.ly/1L5iicR

