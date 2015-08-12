BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 8 pct, heading towards its biggest single day loss since Jan 17, 2014
** Stock has fallen nearly 17 pct in six consecutive session of declines
** Cabinet may consider stake sale in the company on Wednesday: The Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing sources
** The government plans to sell 5 to 10 pct stake in the miner, the report added
** Also, Coal India will report results for the quarter ended June later in the day
** Coal India executives could not immediately be reached (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday