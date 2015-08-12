** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 8 pct, heading towards its biggest single day loss since Jan 17, 2014

** Stock has fallen nearly 17 pct in six consecutive session of declines

** Cabinet may consider stake sale in the company on Wednesday: The Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing sources

** The government plans to sell 5 to 10 pct stake in the miner, the report added

** Also, Coal India will report results for the quarter ended June later in the day

