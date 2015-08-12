BRIEF-Harvest Capital Credit Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37
(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) Aug 12 (Reuters)- J Trust Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 19.49 15.93 81.90
(+22.4 pct) (+9.5 pct) Operating loss 1.95 loss 358 mln 7.50 Recurring loss 1.59 loss 294 mln Net 4.70 Net loss 2.79 loss 395 mln EPS loss 23.60 yen loss 3.35 yen 39.77 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 div 5.00 yen 7.00 yen NOTE - J Trust Co Ltd is a loan company targeting at small businesses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37
THE HAGUE, May 10 The European Central Bank will change its ultra-accommodative policy message as tail risks of a drop in inflation recede and the euro zone economy improves, its president said on Wednesday.