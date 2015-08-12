BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Investors eyeing Indiabulls Housing, Glenmark and Britannia Industries for inclusion in MSCI indexes
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' weightage might also increase
** DLF and Jindal Steel and Power might be removed from MSCI indexes, investors add
** DLF and Jindal Steel were replaced by Idea Cellular and Yes Bank in the NSE index effective March 27
** MSCI August quarterly review announcement scheduled for August 13 - MSCI's website shows
** Yes Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also on watch after amid lack of clarity on composite foreign holding caps
** India's plan to club together different categories of foreign investment by creating a composite foreign holding cap is expected to raise India' weightage in MSCI India (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday