** Investors eyeing Indiabulls Housing, Glenmark and Britannia Industries for inclusion in MSCI indexes

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' weightage might also increase

** DLF and Jindal Steel and Power might be removed from MSCI indexes, investors add

** DLF and Jindal Steel were replaced by Idea Cellular and Yes Bank in the NSE index effective March 27

** MSCI August quarterly review announcement scheduled for August 13 - MSCI's website shows

** Yes Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also on watch after amid lack of clarity on composite foreign holding caps

** India's plan to club together different categories of foreign investment by creating a composite foreign holding cap is expected to raise India' weightage in MSCI India