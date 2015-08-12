BRIEF-Wingstop says expanding into European market
* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market
Aug 12 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire auto parts firm for 699.98 million yuan ($109.64 million)
* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in painting firm for 128.2 million yuan
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P65QaM; bit.ly/1UCsSK7; bit.ly/1hxhwc5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share