Aug 12 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire auto parts firm for 699.98 million yuan ($109.64 million)

* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in painting firm for 128.2 million yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P65QaM; bit.ly/1UCsSK7; bit.ly/1hxhwc5

