BRIEF-Harvest Capital Credit Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37
Aug 12 Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for assets acquisition, shares to resume trading on August 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gzaH8X
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37
THE HAGUE, May 10 The European Central Bank will change its ultra-accommodative policy message as tail risks of a drop in inflation recede and the euro zone economy improves, its president said on Wednesday.