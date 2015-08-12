BRIEF-Wingstop says expanding into European market
* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market
Aug 12 China Security & Fire Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement on smart city project in shandong province with investment at about 2 billion yuan ($313.26 million)
