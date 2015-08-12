BRIEF-Wingstop says expanding into European market
* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market
Aug 12 Zhonghe Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Aug. 13 pending announcement related to assets acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TpmnNp
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: